Edinburgh roads: Overnight roadworks on M9 junction 1 near Ratho
The southbound carriageway at M9 Junction 1 will be closed overnight between 7.30pm and 6am. The closure is not expected to cause delays and drivers will be diverted off the main carriageway onto Newbridge Roundabout and then immediately back on again.
The diversion will add approximately one minute to affected journeys but access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “It’s necessary to close the southbound carriageway at M9 Junction 1 to allow us to carry out repairs to the carriageway. The diversion is a short one, so we don’t expect this to cause any significant delays.”