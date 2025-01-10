Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vital road link into Edinburgh is to be closed for four nights later this month to install new traffic lights at a notorious junction.

Four overnight road closures of the A702 are planned to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to complete traffic signal installation works at the junction with the A703 near Hillend.

The Midlothian road junction is notorious with commuters heading in and out of Edinburgh on the road towards Penicuik, with calls being made for a number of years to improve the safety of this junction which has seen many road traffic incidents in the past.

Motorists have long bemoaned the link between the A702 and A703, with drivers heading up the A703 finding it difficult to join the A702 due to a lack of visibility on that tricky corner.

The A702 will be closed overnight for four nights in January as traffic lights are installed at the notorious junction with the A703 in Midlothian. | BEAR Scotland

The A702 will be closed between Lothianburn Junction on the A720 and Easter Howgate from 7.30pm until 6am each night from Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24.

During these closures a signed diversion route will be in place between Lothianburn Junction and Easter Howgate, via the A720, Straiton Junction, the A701 and Bush Loan Road. This diversion will add approximately nine minutes and 3.5 miles to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network manager, said: “It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the road while these works take place, however we’ve scheduled them during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times, and local access will be provided for residents who live within the closure area. All traffic management will be removed outside of working hours.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.