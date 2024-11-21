13 great photos of Edinburgh Christmas tree lights and decorations over the years

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:06 GMT

With it being that time of the year again when Edinburgh turns on Christmas tree lights across the city, we’ve taken a look back at switch-ons from years gone by.

The city’s most well-know Christmas tree at the Mound had its lights switch-on event earlier this week, so we have dug into our archives to find some great photos of such events in Edinburgh over the years.

With Christmas lights switch-ons set to bring Edinburgh communities together over the coming weeks, we’ve found these fantastic photos from the past from across the city, including Leith, the city centre, Lochend and Gorgie.

The Christmas tree lights being switched on at the Mound in 1993.

1. The Mound 1993

The Christmas tree lights being switched on at the Mound in 1993. | National World

Photo Sales
Central Edinburgh was not short of tinsel and fairy lights back in the day as this picture of Princes Streets Christmas decorations in 1997 illustrates.

2. Princes Street 1997

Central Edinburgh was not short of tinsel and fairy lights back in the day as this picture of Princes Streets Christmas decorations in 1997 illustrates. | National World

Photo Sales
These Christmas lights in George Street in December 1992 say Merry Christmas in various languages to celebrate the European summit being held in Edinburgh that month.

3. George Street 1992

These Christmas lights in George Street in December 1992 say Merry Christmas in various languages to celebrate the European summit being held in Edinburgh that month. | National World Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales
The first Christmas lights ceremony at Restalrig Road South in Lochend had Hibs goalkeeper Daniel Andersson as its special guest. Following carols and a little reading, Daniel switched on the Christmas tree lights.

4. Lochend 2003

The first Christmas lights ceremony at Restalrig Road South in Lochend had Hibs goalkeeper Daniel Andersson as its special guest. Following carols and a little reading, Daniel switched on the Christmas tree lights. | TSPL Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghChristmas
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice