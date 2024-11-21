13 great photos of Edinburgh Christmas tree lights and decorations over the years

The city’s most well-know Christmas tree at the Mound had its lights switch-on event earlier this week, so we have dug into our archives to find some great photos of such events in Edinburgh over the years.
With Christmas lights switch-ons set to bring Edinburgh communities together over the coming weeks, we’ve found these fantastic photos from the past from across the city, including Leith, the city centre, Lochend and Gorgie.
