Always great for bringing local communities together ahead of Christmas, lights switch-ons and markets are happening across Edinburgh over the coming weeks as the countdown begins to Santa Claus visiting the Capital on December 25.
As well as the events listed below, there are also Christmas lights switch-ons at Prestonfield on December 2 at 4.10pm, Stenhouse on December 3 at 6pm, St Patrick’s Square on December 4 at 6pm, Marchmont on December 7 at 4pm and Gorgie/ Dalry on December 15 at 6.30pm.
1. South Queensferry
The South Queensferry Christmas lights switch-on event takes place on Thursday, November 28, at 5.45pm, with Queensferry Brass Band, Santa and his sleigh parade, local school choirs, local performers and Queensferry Pipes & Drums. There will be 400 free light wands to give out to kids, who will get the chance to meet Santa. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the RNLI and there will also be a new SFX show for 2024 by 21cc. | Submitted Photo: Alistair Pryde
2. Portobello
The Portobello Christmas Lights Switch-on event is due to take place on Thursday, December 5 at 6pm. There is also a Christmas market on December 1 at Portobello Town Hall, 11am until 4pm, showcasing a selection of handmade crafts from local artists, designers and makers featuring art, accessories, jewellery, ceramics, homeware, textiles, houseplants and much more. Pictured above is the Christmas lights event in Portobello in 2014. | Greg Macvean
3. Davidson's Mains
The Davidson's Mains Christmas Lights Switch-On and Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, November 30, with the Christmas Market: 12pm - 6pm and Christmas Lights Switch-On at 5pm, at Holy Cross Church, 36 Quality Street, Davidson’s Mains. | Submitted Photo: Davidson's Mains Christmas Lights
4. Ratho
The Christmas lights switch-on event will take place in Ratho on Sunday, December 8 at 5pm. Stock photo of the Ratho Christmas event in 2018. | Ian Georgeson
