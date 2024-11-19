1 . South Queensferry

The South Queensferry Christmas lights switch-on event takes place on Thursday, November 28, at 5.45pm, with Queensferry Brass Band, Santa and his sleigh parade, local school choirs, local performers and Queensferry Pipes & Drums. There will be 400 free light wands to give out to kids, who will get the chance to meet Santa. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the RNLI and there will also be a new SFX show for 2024 by 21cc. | Submitted Photo: Alistair Pryde