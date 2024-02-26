2 . UCI Cinema

Built in 1988 the UCI at Fort Kinnaird was the first multiplex cinema in Edinburgh and a clear sign of things to come. It played host to a number of high-profile film premieres over the years such as Back to the Future Part III, when actress (and Doc Brown's love interest), Mary Steenburgen turned up alongside the famous DMC DeLorean. Odeon bought the 12 screen cinema venue in 2005, but it was closed and demolished within just three years, but a new Odeon has since opened on the same site. Photo: National World