With the landscape of Edinburgh forever changing, we've taken a look back at some of the attractions locals used to love visiting.
We dipped into our photo archive to find great pictures of venues where thousands of Edinburgers have enjoyed themselves with friends and family over the years.
These include attractions such as Little Marcos soft play centre, Portobello Open Air Pool, Transgression Park and Leith Water World. We also found photos of other forgotten Edinburgh treasures from many years ago including Marine Gardens, an entertainment complex which operated for the first half of the 20th century and included a host of attractions including a ballroom, amusements, a sports stadium and a pleasure garden.
1. Leith Water World
Leith Waterworld was built on the site of the former Leith Central railway station, opening in 1992. It had flumes, a fast river run and a wave machine. It was closed for three years from 1999 until 2002 due to structural issues. It was closed for good in January 2012 in order to save funds for the Royal Commonwealth Pool's renovation and re-opening. The property has since been converted into a children's soft-play centre Photo: National World
2. UCI Cinema
Built in 1988 the UCI at Fort Kinnaird was the first multiplex cinema in Edinburgh and a clear sign of things to come. It played host to a number of high-profile film premieres over the years such as Back to the Future Part III, when actress (and Doc Brown's love interest), Mary Steenburgen turned up alongside the famous DMC DeLorean. Odeon bought the 12 screen cinema venue in 2005, but it was closed and demolished within just three years, but a new Odeon has since opened on the same site. Photo: National World
3. Little Marco's
Soft play centre Little Marco's on Grove Street welcomed one million children through its doors from 1980 until it closed in 2008, creating precious fun childhood memories for thousands of Edinburgh kids Photo: National World
4. Portobello Open Air Pool
Portobello Open Air Pool was opened in Portobello, Edinburgh on May 30, 1936 at a cost of £90,000. The pool could accommodate 1,300 bathers and 6,000 spectators. The pool was open from May until September every year, with the 1979 season the last, before demolition was approved in 1988. Photo: National World