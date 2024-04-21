Balgreen is located approximately two miles west of the city centre, most commonly known for its primary school, Balgreen Primary, and Saughton Park.

The name comes from Balgreen House once situated where Balgreen Primary School now stands and is probably derived from Scottish Gaelic, perhaps being Baile na Grèine (sunny farm) or Baile Griain (gravel farm) from the gravel on the riverbank, or perhaps from Baile Grianain (farm of the sunny enclosure).

The Water of Leith flows through here, connecting the area to Stockbridge to the north east and Colinton and Balerno to the south west. There is also a library, primary school and a bowling green here.

While the large Saughton Park includes a modern playpark, skatepark, football pitches and a running track, as well as extensive gardens with a visitor centre, cafe and bandstand.

1 . Record breaker Nine-year-old Darrin Mcdonald sits for a portrait with his Rubik's cubes after setting a new record at his school, Balgreen Primary, in February 2012. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Staying dry Sheltering under an umbrella and wrapped up against the rain, two women watch the pairs final of the City of Edinburgh bowling championships at Balgreen in July 1987. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . 26/07/12 Edinburgh. Keith Jack, star of Joseph and the Technicoloured Dream Coat who has been teaching at the MG Academy, Balgreen Road Keith Jack, star of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat who was teaching at the MG Academy, Balgreen Road, July, 2012. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Children from Balgreen primary school in Edinburgh tested chocolate Easter eggs for the Evening News' Judith Woods (left) in April 1992. Children from Balgreen primary school in Edinburgh tested chocolate Easter eggs for the Evening News' Judith Woods (left) in April 1992. Photo: National World Photo Sales