Parts of Edinburgh, including the Water of Leith walkway, struggled to cope with the heavy rain

An Edinburgh resident has shared a video showing a popular city walkway submerged following Saturday’s incessant rainfall.

In the footage, posted by Councillor Vicky Nicolson, the pathway at Dean Village that leads out to Coltbridge is completely flooded.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, Cllr Nicolson wrote: “Water of Leith at Dean Village today. Take care.”

It comes after a spokesman for ScotRail said some parts of Scotland saw a month’s rain in the 24 hours to Saturday evening, affecting train services throughout the country.

Although the rain is expected to continue throughout the morning in Edinburgh, it should clear away in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, the Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain – meaning “danger to life” – across Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland until 2pm on Sunday.

A separate amber warning, stretching from Aviemore to Glasgow, expired at 6am, with much of the rest of the country under yellow warnings.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 54 flood warnings in place, while a severe flood warning is active for the Aviemore/Dalfaber area.

In a statement, Sepa said extensive flooding is expected to properties and businesses “in and around Aviemore from the early hours of Sunday morning”, with rivers forecast to slowly peak throughout the day.