The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Saturday into Sunday, with Edinburgh expected to be hit by heavy rain.

The yellow weather warning for heavy and persistent rain is in place throughout Saturday until 6am on Sunday. The Met Office said the rain may cause flooding and disruption across parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh. This is a dramatic change to the earlier weekend weather forecast for rising temperatures and sunshine in the Capital.

The Met Office is now warning that homes and businesses could be flooded, and it said fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible, while, spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Heavy rain is forecast for Edinburgh throughout Saturday.

Here is the weekend forecast for Edinburgh from the Met Office in more detail.

Saturday, October 7

Heavy rain is forecast from 7am, when the temperature will be 12C but feel like 10C due to wind gusts of up to 20mph. The heavy rain is expected to last until 7pm, when the temperature will drop to 10C, feels like 8C. The temperature will stay the same throughout the night, with light rain expected from 8pm until 4am on Sunday morning.

Sunday, October 8