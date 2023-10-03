Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather in Edinburgh is forecast to improve in the coming days as we head into the weekend, with warmer temperatures and sunny spells forecast.

After a wet and windy start to the week, the rain is forecast to ease and temperatures are expected to rise as unseasonal weather comes to Edinburgh in the coming days, according to the Met Office. Here is your day by day weather forecast for Edinburgh over the next five days.

Wednesday, October 4

As mad as it sounds, people could be more inclined to head to Portobello Beach this weekend as the weather improves, despite it now being October.

The day is forecast to start off wet, with light rain forecast from 7am until 2pm, with the temperature at 12C at 8am, although winds of up to 16mph will make it feel more like 9C. The day’s top temperature of 14C is forecast for 12pm until 2pm, although a strengthening wind of 20mph will make it feel like 10C. Showers are expected from 3pm to 6pm before the evening sun will come out and the temperature drops to 12C, although a weakening wind of 13mph means it will still feel like 10C. A cloudy night is expected with the temperature dropping to 11C.

Thursday, October 5

Thursday is expected to begin with a 60 per cent chance of light rain at 7am and the temperature sitting at 11C, with wind speeds dropping to just 4mph. Cloud and light rain is forecast for the rest of the day, with the top temperature for the day of 14C at 1pm expected to last for the rest of the day, with a warm night of 15C forecast by the Met Office.

Friday, October 6

The warmer air is expected to continue into Friday morning, with cloud and a temperature of 15C predicted for 7am. The cloudy outlook is set to remain for the rest of the day with the temperature reaching 18C from 1pm until 4pm, while strong winds return, reaching up to 17mph by the evening, with gusts of up to 34mph at 7pm.

Saturday, October 7

Heading into the weekend, Edinburgh is expected to warm up further. Starting off at 15C at 7am, the temperature is due to rise to 19C by 1pm, with the sun forecast to sneak through the clouds as the day goes on. However, winds of up to 15mph and gusts of up to 30mph are expected to make it feel around 2C cooler during the day. By 10pm the temperature will still be 16C but feel more like 13C.

Sunday, October 8

