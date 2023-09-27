News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Hour by hour Edinburgh forecast according to BBC and Met Office as Storm Agnes hits

The Capital is braced for Storm Agnes as thunder and rain to hit on Wednesday evening.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Edinburgh is braced for wet and blustery conditions as Storm Agnes hits Scotland, with weather warnings in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warnings for wind which is set to hit Edinburgh from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Another warning for rain is also set to hit other parts of Scotland. The first named storm of the season is expected to bring 80mph winds and heavy rainfall across the UK, with Scotland being one of the hardest hit areas.

After a largely settled morning on Wednesday, cloud will soon start to build in from the south. Storm Agnes will bring spells of heavy rain and strong winds in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall will continue into Wednesday evening and, according to the Met Office, will continue through the night.

Edinburgh is set to be battered by high winds and rain as Storm Agnes hits.Edinburgh is set to be battered by high winds and rain as Storm Agnes hits.
Rain and wind is forecast for Thursday morning, but the day is set to get brighter from around 8am, with sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s forecast is much more promising, with gusty winds but sunny intervals throughout the day.

According to the BBC, Saturday will see a largely dry start, with sunnier skies in the east. It will become cloudier and rainy in the evening. Sunday will be mainly cloudy with showers.

Hour by hour forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday: 11am: Mainly cloudy with sunny spells. 12pm: Overcast with highs of 13 degrees. 1pm: Cloudy with highs of 15 degrees. 2pm to 4pm: Light showers and cloudy with highs of 14 degrees. 5pm and 6pm: Cloudy with light rain and highs of 14 degrees. 7pm to 10pm: Thundery showers and heavy rain with highs of 15 degrees. 11pm and 12am: Light rain, showers and a moderate breeze.

Thursday: 1am to 5am: Gusty winds and rain with lows of 13 degrees. 6am to 7am: Gusty winds and drizzle with temperatures of 13 degrees. 8am: Gusty winds and sunny intervals.