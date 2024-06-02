1 . See in the bells for free at Princes Street.

The world's greatest Hogmanay street party on Princes Street used to be free. However, after the 1997 event drew an estimated 400,000 people to the city centre to see Britpop stars Ocean Colour Scene the event became ticketed, with locals having to queue to get the gold dust tickets. Now you have to pay to go to the party, but from the comfort of your own home by booking online. Photo: National World