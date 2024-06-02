Edinburgh has changed quite a lot over the years – and it’s meant some of the things we were once lucky enough to be able to do have disappeared.
There are so many great things that locals used to love doing in Edinburgh which are no longer available, including some of our once favourite shops, restaurants and nightclubs.
There was also the iconic Little Marcos’s soft play centre, Gorgie City Farm, free entry to the Hogmanay street party, the Fun City amusement park and the flumes at “The Commie”.
So take a trip down memory lane and check out some great attractions that are no longer available in Edinburgh.
1. See in the bells for free at Princes Street.
The world's greatest Hogmanay street party on Princes Street used to be free. However, after the 1997 event drew an estimated 400,000 people to the city centre to see Britpop stars Ocean Colour Scene the event became ticketed, with locals having to queue to get the gold dust tickets. Now you have to pay to go to the party, but from the comfort of your own home by booking online. Photo: National World
2. Visit Gorgie City Farm
The urban farm was shut to the public in February 2023. The farm officially opened in 1982 as a working farm, selling lambs, pigs and was home of other animals, including cows, sheep and goats. The farm also has a small play park encouraging imagination-led play. There is currently a community-led campaign to re-open this once hidden gem in Gorgie. Photo: National World
3. Have a go on the flumes
Pictured are the The River Rapids, Vortex and Twister water slides/flumes when they opened at the Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh, September 1988. The popular attraction delighted youngsters for years in Edinburgh, with the Stingray flume (not pictured) described at the time as "the fastest water slide in Europe". Despite their massive popularity, the flumes were removed at the turn of the century following a spell of constant closures due to safety and maintenance issues. Photo: National World
4. Enjoy a trip to Little Marcos
Little Marco's on Grove Street welcomed one million children through its doors from 1980 until it closed in 2008, creating precious fun childhood memories for thousands of Edinburgh kids. Although there are now soft play centres across the Capital, this was the only place to go for kids in the 80s and 90s. Photo: National World
