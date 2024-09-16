Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay have announced that Scottish rockers Texas will once again headline the Concert in the Garden on December 31.

The homegrown heroes announced their Hogmanay headline slot live on stage during their sold-out hometown show at the Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday, September 15. They will be joined at Hogmanay by special guest, Edinburgh singer songwriter Callum Beattie, with the event hosted by award-winning comedian Susie McCabe.

Following a recent run of sell-out arena shows across the UK, Texas’ appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024 marks the first time they have played at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay for almost 20 years, having last performed back in 2005.

Fronted by multi award-winning singer-songwriter Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will play beneath the spectacular backdrop of Edinburgh Castle amidst one of the world’s greatest New Year firework displays, performing the last show of 2024 and first of 2025, bringing in the bells with a hit-filled set of career-spanning anthems including ‘I Don’t Want a Lover’, ‘Say What You Want’ and ‘Inner Smile’.

Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri said: “We can’t wait to play here for a third time. So get on your glad rags and let’s party for the New Year.”

Joining Texas at the Concert in the Gardens is Edinburgh’s Callum Beattie, who has progressed from busking outside the city’s Usher Hall to recently selling-out two nights at the city centre venue.

A special guest slot at the country’s biggest Hogmanay party closes a triumphant year for Beattie, whose debut album scored a No.1 in The Official Scottish Albums Chart.

Speaking about his Princes Street Gardens appearance, he said: “In just a few years I’ve gone from selling 30 tickets, to sold out shows including three sold-out Barrowlands and two sold-out Usher Halls, but being asked to play the Concert in the Gardens at Hogmanay is without a doubt the greatest highlight of my career so far, and to be doing it with Sharleen and the guys just makes it even sweeter. I can’t believe it!”

Also on December 31, the world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party will welcome 45,000 revellers into Edinburgh city centre and Princes Street, to party their way into 2025, counting down to the spectacular Midnight Moment from Edinburgh Castle.

Revellers will once again enjoy a feast of live music, DJs, international street theatre, thrilling funfair rides, along with delicious food and drink, creating a carnival atmosphere throughout the city centre for one massive outdoor party. Tickets are on-sale now, with full programme details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024/25 is supported by Principal Funding Partners City of Edinburgh Council and Major Partners the Scottish Government’s Festivals EXPO Fund and Essential Edinburgh, all working together to create Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations for Scotland.

City of Edinburgh Council Culture and Communities Convener Val Walker said: "The capital’s Hogmanay celebration is not only an Edinburgh tradition - it’s world renowned. It will be wonderful to welcome back the iconic Texas, performing a career-spanning set.

“With Edinburgh’s own Callum Beattie joining them as a special guest, I’m delighted that this year's Concert in the Gardens has such a strong Scottish line-up. It promises to be a fantastic party to welcome 2025, where gig-goers will have unequalled views of midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle.

“Edinburgh will continue to be THE place to welcome in the new year and I look forward to the full Hogmanay programme being unveiled.”

Directors of Unique Assembly, who create and produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Texas back to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, 25 years after their very first appearance at the festival.

“Plus, with the addition of Edinburgh's own Callum Beattie, it's fantastic to have a stellar Scottish line-up for the very last show of 2024 and the first of 2025.

“With a hit-packed show from Texas and the world-famous Midnight Moment from Edinburgh Castle, the Concert in the Gardens will kick-start 2025 with a bang, and give party-goers from around the world the perfect start to the year.”

Concert in the Gardens with Texas and special guest Callum Beattie, takes place on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 in West Princes Street Gardens, from 9pm to 12.50am.

Tickets go on general release this Friday, September 20, at 10am from www.edinburghshogmanay.com priced from £72.50 plus booking fees. The ticket price includes a £1 charity donation to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

A limited Concert in the Gardens pre-sale is available to those registered with www.edinburghshogmanay.com and will begin on Wednesday, September 18, at 10am.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party tickets are on-sale now priced £30 plus fees and includes a 50p charity donation. Discounted EH postcode resident street party tickets are £24 plus fees and include a 50p charity donation.

The full Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme and ticket details will be released in the coming weeks, but other confirmed events taking place over the four-day Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024/25 festival include the Night Afore Disco Party beneath Edinburgh Castle on December 30, and a packed programme of free New Year’s Day events for young and old, including the return of the First Footin’ culture trail.