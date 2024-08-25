So scroll through the pictures and turn the clock back 30 or 40 years for a last taste of summer.
1. Ponies on the beach
Children having a pony ride on Shetland ponies at Portobello beach in the summer of 1981. | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald
2. Star visitor to soccer summer school
Scotland international footballer Denis Law is mobbed by young fans at the Soccer Summer School at Peffermill, August 1983 | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele
3. How to keep cool in the heat
Alison Teasdale and her dairy shorthorn cool down when temperatures soar at the Royal Highland Show, held at Ingliston showground in Edinburgh, June 1989.
| TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
4. Sunshine on the loch
Charlie O'Rourke shades himself from the summer sun under a golf umbrella as he cleans St Margaret's Loch in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park, July 1983. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele
