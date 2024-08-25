Edinburgh Retro: 29 great pictures of summers in the Capital in the 1980s and 1990s

By Ian Swanson
Published 25th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

The schools may be back and the Festival coming to an end, making us feel that sadly that’s summer over.

But here’s a look back at summers from the past. These fascinating photos selected from the Evening News archives give a glimpse of what the summer months were like in Edinburgh in the 1980s and 1990s.

So scroll through the pictures and turn the clock back 30 or 40 years for a last taste of summer.

1. Ponies on the beach

Children having a pony ride on Shetland ponies at Portobello beach in the summer of 1981. | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald

2. Star visitor to soccer summer school

Scotland international footballer Denis Law is mobbed by young fans at the Soccer Summer School at Peffermill, August 1983 | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele

3. How to keep cool in the heat

Alison Teasdale and her dairy shorthorn cool down when temperatures soar at the Royal Highland Show, held at Ingliston showground in Edinburgh, June 1989. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

4. Sunshine on the loch

Charlie O'Rourke shades himself from the summer sun under a golf umbrella as he cleans St Margaret's Loch in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park, July 1983. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele

