3 . Cameron Toll then

Cameron Toll was Edinburgh's first ‘out of town’ shopping centre, which opened in 1984 at a cost of £33 million. Built in the former grounds of Inch House between the A7 and A701 roads, the centre occupies a 26-acre site. The above photograph shows shops in the mall in 1993. Cameron Toll had the first ever bank that opened on Sundays in the UK. It also led the way by having lighting which was controlled by a computer system. | TSPL Photo: National World