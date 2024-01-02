Edinburgh lost a wide range of popular shops and attractions this year…here is a list of 22 Edinburgh businesses that closed their doors for the last time in 2023
Here are 22 shops, attractions and other organisations that closed their doors in 2023.
1. Rae Macintosh Musicroom
Rae Macintosh Musicroom first opened in Edinburgh's George Street in the 1850s, but it ceased trading at the end of March due to "market conditions". The shop, which was originally set up by Mr Rae and Mr Macintosh, sold music books, musical instruments, accessories and gifts. It moved to Shandwick Place in 2013. A social media post said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued custom and loyalty to Rae Mac’s despite the exceptional challenges of past three years.” But due to what it called “the exceptional challenges of past three years”, the store will cease trading at the end of March 2023. Photo: Unknown
2. Paperchase
Paperchase in George Street launched a massive closing down sale in February after the stationery chain fell into administration. More than 100 Paperchase stores across the UK closed while Tesco bought the Paperchase brand but not its high street shops. Photo: Submitted
3. Tattie Shaws
Popular Elm Row grocery shop, Tattie Shaws, announced it was closing in October after 26 years of trading. Owner, James Welby, a well-known face to many in the Leith area said he made the difficult decision after a number of changes to his business in recent years including Brexit, the tram works and a drop in footfall brought on by the pandemic. James said: “I’ve done this all my life since I left school and I’ve met some really wonderful people through Tattie Shaws and quite a lot of them are my friends now. I do all my socialising here, this is where I meet everybody. I can talk to people, I’m pretty good at that. I don’t know where I’ll go next but hopefully I’ll get something in the area.” Photo: NJ
4. Narcissus Flowers
Narcissus Flowers in Broughton Street closed suddenly at the end of March and staff were made redundant. A social media post, signed off by "The Narcissus Team", said: “We are very sad and sorry to inform you that, as of close of business on Thursday, March 30, Narcissus Flowers Limited ceased trading. The news came to us, the employees, completely out of the blue.” Photo: Google