3 . Tattie Shaws

Popular Elm Row grocery shop, Tattie Shaws, announced it was closing in October after 26 years of trading. Owner, James Welby, a well-known face to many in the Leith area said he made the difficult decision after a number of changes to his business in recent years including Brexit, the tram works and a drop in footfall brought on by the pandemic. James said: “I’ve done this all my life since I left school and I’ve met some really wonderful people through Tattie Shaws and quite a lot of them are my friends now. I do all my socialising here, this is where I meet everybody. I can talk to people, I’m pretty good at that. I don’t know where I’ll go next but hopefully I’ll get something in the area.” Photo: NJ