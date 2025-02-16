Many bank branches have closed in Edinburgh over the years, including some of the city’s landmark banks in the city centre and beyond. Most of the banks in our gallery have been replaced, with many now home to some of the city’s largest pubs.

While, one of the banks featured in our latest then and now instalment, the Bank of Scotland at Drumbrae Roundabout, is due to close later this year, having previously been an innovative drive-thru bank in the 1960s.

1 . TSB Gorgie then The Gorgie Road branch of the TSB, on the corner with Tynecastle Terrace, at the then away fans entrance to Hearts' Tynecastle Park Stadium, pictured in June, 1991, when it ran out of cash. | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . TSB Gorgie now The bank branch was closed in March 2021 and was last occupied by an Indian food store. Note that Tynecastle Terrace now serves Hearts supporters entering 'Tynie Park'. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Alliance & Leicester Leith Walk then The Alliance & Leicester branch at 17 Leith Walk, pictured in March, 2004, after an alleged armed robbery, with a policeman standing guard outside. | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry Photo Sales

4 . Alliance & Leicester Leith Walk now The former Leith Walk bank is now a bookstore after the branch was closed in May, 2019. The branch was rebranded as a Santander UK branch, but Santander later decided not to keep the premises. | Google Maps Photo Sales