Two more Bank of Scotland branches in Edinburgh to close this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two more Bank of Scotland branches in Edinburgh are set to close this year, with bosses claiming most customers have shifted from banking in person to online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move is part of Lloyds Banking Group’s plans to close 136 branches between May 2025 and March 2026. Lloyds, which owns Halifax and Bank of Scotland, said all affected staff ‘will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of our business’.

Bank of Scotland branches in Wester Hailes and Corstorphine are set to close in May and October respectively. They are among of 14 branches to close in Scotland, with bank chiefs stating transactions in these branches have reduced between 44 and 53 per cent in the last five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds Banking Group has announced 136 branches will close by March next year – including 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches | Google Maps

It comes after a previous announcement that branches in North Berwick and Linlithgow will close in the coming months. The Bank of Scotland in Portobello closed in November last year.

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money, and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a Community Banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches. Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

Once all announced closures are complete, 90 Bank of Scotland branches will remain. Bosses will also introduce Community Bankers in six locations to provide targeted banking support where a branch is closing.