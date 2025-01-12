Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for new padel courts at an Edinburgh David Lloyd club have been lodged – providing more facilities in the capital for Europe’s fastest growing sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planned development at the health club’s Corstorphine site will see the ‘replacement of existing tennis courts and external terrace area’ with five new padel courts, two of which will be covered with a canopy.

According to the Lawn Tennis Association, padel is the fastest-growing sport because ‘it's a fast-paced, social sport that's easy to pick up and difficult to put down and can be played by anyone and everyone, no matter your age or ability’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new padel courts in Edinburgh would provide more facilities for Europe’s fastest growing sport | Google Maps/ Edinburgh Council Planning Portal

Padel is mainly played in a doubles format on an enclosed court and the inclusive sport can be played in groups of ‘mixed ages and abilities as it is not power dominant’. The popular sport uses similar rules to tennis although serves are performed underhand and the walls are used as part of the match.

Planning documents state that David Lloyd, who operate more than 100 UK leisure clubs, including 1,000 tennis courts, ‘are at the forefront of this tennis revolution in the UK and are now proposing all of their new clubs to be provided with premium padel facilities’.

The four-hectare site in Corstorphine is comprised of a multi-storey sports complex, providing a range of facilities including a gym, studio spaces, a kids club and creche, an indoor and outdoor pool, spa facilities and badminton and tennis courts.

Padel courts are roughly 25 per cent smaller than a tennis court, measuring 20m by 10m with surrounding rebound walls | Edinburgh Council Planning Portal

Planning documents state: “The subject site has an area of approximately 0.54 acres and is situated to the west of the leisure club building, adjacent to the outdoor swimming pool. The site currently comprises an external terrace area (mostly hardstanding) and two tennis courts. These will therefore be repurposed for the proposed development of five new padel tennis courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is therefore not considered that the development comprises the creation of new floorspace as the proposals are located on existing courts and the site forms part of the existing outdoor area/tennis facilities of the leisure club.”

It adds: “The playing surface will be the latest technology in artificial grass, ensuring year-round play. The proposed canopies will be constructed from a solid galvanized steel posted structure, with a high-tech polycarbonate roof covering held in aluminium extrusions.

“Designed to stay true to the sport’s origins, these padel courts will feature a pillars type structure, anti-injury mesh infill panels and 10mm approved glass resulting in attractive and minimalist aesthetics.”