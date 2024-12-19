One of Edinburgh’s oldest tennis clubs is celebrating the opening of two new indoor tennis courts following a million-pound investment.

The Grange Club in Stockbridge, which dates back to 1832, also has two covered padel courts which opened last month following an expansion on the site.

The leading sports facility, which also offers cricket, hockey and squash and outdoor tennis, was able to build the new facilities using club funds and member loans in addition to securing a Quick Access Loan from the LTA Tennis Foundation.

The Grange Club’s covered tennis courts opened on Monday, December 16. The club is planning an official opening of the new facilities early in the new year to celebrate the completion of the work | LTA

The development will create more year-round playing opportunities for existing members and enable the club to increase their membership. The club added that the new padel courts has seen a massive influx of new players, with over 100 people already on the waiting list.

Rick Symington, The Grange Club chair, said: “Having the ability to play all year round and not worry about the elements will make a tremendous difference - normally for tennis, you expect people to join in the spring, when the weather gets better, but we've had a lot more new joiners wanting to get on the tennis courts. With the weather becoming ever more changeable, the ability to play inside will be truly transformative.

“There's already been an incredible demand and interest in the new padel facilities too. We’ve got over 100 people on the waitlist already. The Quick Access Loan enabled the Club to complete the entire project at the same time saving on time, money and disruption in the long term.”

A picture of the new covered padel court at the The Grange Club in Edinburgh. The club was supported by Tennis Scotland as it developed its plans | LTA

The Quick Access Loan Scheme is funded by the LTA Tennis Foundation, the LTA’s official charity. The loans have been designed to ensure there will always be financial support for facilities investment in clubs and venues.

Since the scheme launched in 2019, £13.2m has been invested across 114 projects. This includes 147 tennis courts, 28 indoor courts, 34 covered padel courts, and multiple floodlight installations.

Sophie Curthoys, LTA investment manager said: “Clubs and venues are more than just a place to play tennis or padel - they are a community, and a place to catch up with friends.

“The LTA and the LTA Tennis Foundation are invested in supporting them to develop their facilities, and the Quick Access Loan Scheme is a great way for us to achieve that. The scheme has been designed to increase the number of people playing tennis and padel and help ensure long-term sustainability for the venue and its members.”

A part of the Quick Access Loan agreement is the development of a community outreach programme that supports the LTA and LTA Tennis Foundation’s vision of ‘tennis opened up' | LTA

Edinburgh has seen a range of new and upgraded tennis facilities around the city in recent years including the opening of the Oriam Indoor Tennis Centre at Heriot-Watt University and refurbishment of courts in local parks including St Margaret’s Park, Victoria Park, Inverleith Park and Leith Links.

Kirsty Humphries, head of facilities at Tennis Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to see the ambition of everyone at The Grange Club become a reality and I have no doubt that their efforts will be transformative.

“Their new facilities are a very welcome addition to the indoor tennis and padel offering in Scotland and I hope they will inspire other clubs to consider what is possible.”