Edinburgh alone is currently home to 24 tennis venues, meaning there are 152 courts for Capital resident’s to enjoy, including many that are open to the general public.
It’s always been a sport that it popular with residents of the city, and the former Grass Court Championship at the Craiglockhart Tennis Centre has hosted tennis icons such as Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe over the years.
The venue is still the most prominent centre of tennis in Edinburgh, with programmes available to allow all ages and abilities to pick up the sport and develop their skills.
And there’s more good news for the sport – with the Oriam Tennis Centre set to create a six-court indoor tennis training facility in Riccarton by the end of this year.
Here are 24 pictures to take you back to tennis in the 1950s and 1960s.
Read more:
17 pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1950s and 1960s show how much the familiar Capital street has changed
Edinburgh's Meadows: These pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the popular park