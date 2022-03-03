Some of the developments that will transform the sporting landscape of Edinburgh in the coming years.

Edinburgh developments: These 7 ambitious projects could transform the Capital's sporting landscape in the coming years

From skiing and surfing, to tennis and cycling, these buildings should help keep Edinburgh at the forefront of British sport.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Sport plays a massive part in many of our lives, whether it’s going to watch your favourite football or rugby team each week, keeping fit with a game of tennis or squash, or enjoying the sociability of a round of golf or frame of snooker.

There are a number of developments currently in the pipeline that will improve the sporting facilities availably to Edinburgh – a few of them with eye-popping buildings.

Here are seven of the developments that will make the Capital even more of a sporting paradise in the coming months and years, as highlighted by website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. Meadowbank Sports Centre

Due to be completed in the next few weeks at a cost of £47 million, the new and improved Meadowbank Sports Centre will include an outdoor athletics track with jumps space and 500 seat stand, an outdoor throwing area, two FIFA 1 3G pitches, two multi-sport games halls, three fitness studios, two squash courts, a combat studio gym, a boxing gym, a gymnastics hall, a 60m six lane indoor athletics track and jumps space, a cafe and meeting rooms.

Photo: Holmes Miller

2. Wavegarden Scotland

Planners have approved the £25million Wavegarden Scotland to transform 50 acres of land in Ratho into an inland surfing lagoon with surf school, a high-performance multi-sports hub, camping pods and lodges, and a country park.

Photo: GRAS, HarrisonStevens, Oberlanders Architects

3. Oriam Tennis Centre

The Oriam Tennis Centre will create a six-court indoor tennis training facility in Riccarton and is due to be completed by winter 2022.

Photo: ADP Architecture

4. Regional Cycling Facility

Currently under construction, the £6.8million Regional Cycling Facility in Niddrie will create an outdoor velodrome, a national competition standard BMX track and pump track, and improve the attached Jack Kane Sports Centre, including adding two 3G pitches.

Photo: Reiach and Hall Architects

