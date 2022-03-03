Sport plays a massive part in many of our lives, whether it’s going to watch your favourite football or rugby team each week, keeping fit with a game of tennis or squash, or enjoying the sociability of a round of golf or frame of snooker.

There are a number of developments currently in the pipeline that will improve the sporting facilities availably to Edinburgh – a few of them with eye-popping buildings.

Here are seven of the developments that will make the Capital even more of a sporting paradise in the coming months and years, as highlighted by website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. Meadowbank Sports Centre Due to be completed in the next few weeks at a cost of £47 million, the new and improved Meadowbank Sports Centre will include an outdoor athletics track with jumps space and 500 seat stand, an outdoor throwing area, two FIFA 1 3G pitches, two multi-sport games halls, three fitness studios, two squash courts, a combat studio gym, a boxing gym, a gymnastics hall, a 60m six lane indoor athletics track and jumps space, a cafe and meeting rooms.

2. Wavegarden Scotland Planners have approved the £25million Wavegarden Scotland to transform 50 acres of land in Ratho into an inland surfing lagoon with surf school, a high-performance multi-sports hub, camping pods and lodges, and a country park.

3. Oriam Tennis Centre The Oriam Tennis Centre will create a six-court indoor tennis training facility in Riccarton and is due to be completed by winter 2022.

4. Regional Cycling Facility Currently under construction, the £6.8million Regional Cycling Facility in Niddrie will create an outdoor velodrome, a national competition standard BMX track and pump track, and improve the attached Jack Kane Sports Centre, including adding two 3G pitches.