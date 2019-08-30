Rooftop Champagne lounge with incredible views opens on Market Street

Edinburgh's newest luxury hotel has announced the opening of a rooftop Champagne lounge with incredible views and an "unrivalled champagne selection".

The doors are now open at Nor’ Loft, the new seventh floor Champagne lounge located on the rooftop of Market Street hotel.

The hotel team say the new lounge is centred around an elegant Champagne table, which boasts over 20 labels from prestige to small growers, and a curated spirits list.

Guests can choose from a large selection of bubbles by the glass including Pol Roger Reserve Brut (£13.50), Bollinger, Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rose (£16.50) and Pascal Doquet Coeur de Terroir 2006 (£19), while those seeking a mixed drink can choose from a number of cocktail classics and unique Nor’ Loft creations including the Nor’ Royale (£9.50), The Green Gatsby (£10) and the Haitian Revolution (£9).

The hotel's chef Tom Matheson will also be on hand in his open kitchen to provide dishes created using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, from the light bites menu.

With guests able to choose from the likes of Tweet Valley diamond steak, served with chimichurri (£8); smoked chicken rillettes, served with Caesar dressing and parmesan tuille (£6); and pan-fried fig and Serrano ham with grapefruit mayonnaise, chilli jam and rye crispbread (£6).

Head Chef, Tom Matheson, said: “Although Champagne is synonymous with celebrations, at Nor’ Loft we live by the philosophy that you needn’t wait for special occasions to enjoy a glass - we love to talk about it almost as much as we love to drink it.

“All our small plates are inspired by the seasons and the fresh, local produce we have access to here at the hotel. We’ve worked hard to capture and create a unique environment and menu for people to indulge in – it’s a place we believe will appeal both to hotel guests and to Edinburgh locals.”

A spokesperson for the hotel firm added: "Open throughout the day, Nor’ Loft also serves breakfast and afternoon tea before transforming into a vibrant social hub offering stunning views of the illuminated city skyline, welcoming guests and locals alike with its laid-back atmosphere and peerless panorama that can be viewed across two outdoor terraces."

Tucked between Craig’s Close and the City Arts Centre, the luxury new hotel boasts 98 rooms and is part of the Carlton Hotel Collection.