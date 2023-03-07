Aldi's much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge is back – and shoppers in Edinburgh are being invited take part.

The TV game-show inspired supermarket challenge is guaranteed to make doing the weekly shop more fun, and it’s all for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time. Aldi will also donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

Edinburgh residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store on Gorgie Park Road.

The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice (up to the value of £50) if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Edinburgh residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store on Gorgie Park Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals can apply for the Supermarket Sweep from now to Sunday, March 12.

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s managing director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we always look forward to.

“We are pleased to be bringing the initiative back for yet another year, and to offer one lucky Edinburgh resident the chance to have a truly unique supermarket experience.

“Foodbanks across Scotland are working tirelessly to help those who need their services the most, especially during these challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year we donated almost £10,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep, and we want to build on this in 2023.

“From Glasgow to Aberdeen, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland this year. Not only are they a fun way to raise money for local foodbanks, but they also give our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products and Specialbuys are not included in the sweep.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected] Entrants must be available to take part in the sweep after stores close at 10pm on their chosen date.

Advertisement Hide Ad