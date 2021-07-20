The opening will follow the launch of two shops in Germany this year, making it the seventh in the European market, with Munich scheduled to open later this summer.

Located at the beating heart of one of the city’s most iconic streets, the two storey shop has been designed to combine the essence of Canada Goose with traditional Scottish craftsmanship; using noble materials inspired by nature and bespoke furniture handcrafted using Harris Tweed by Richard England of Glencairn Furniture.

The new Scottish store will offer over 300 seasonal items built for Edinburgh’s oceanic climate, including rainwear, windwear, lightweight down and premium knitwear for men, women and children, as well as cold weather apparel designed to shelter from the elements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store will offer many of Canada Goose’s latest collections plus classic heritage styles, including the Chilliwack Bomber, originally designed to outfit pilots in the Arctic, and the Mystique Parka, a go-to style for talent seeking warmth between takes on film sets – both the brand’s most iconic pieces.

Collaboration pieces and products from exclusive and limited-edition launches will also be available seasonally.

President EMEA of Canada Goose, Pat Sherlock, said: “We’re proud to open our first Canada Goose store in Edinburgh, a vibrant city surrounded by green spaces ideal for exploring. In this new space, guests will learn what our promise to inspire and enable all people to thrive in the world outside truly means.

“We look forward to connecting with the local community, telling our brand story directly and providing an unfiltered and premium experience to Scotland’s urban adventurers.”

Canada Goose has announced that a new shop is set to open in Edinburgh later this year.

To demonstrate the company’s commitment to the environment and its promise to “keep the planet cold and the people on it warm”, Canada Goose has launched an art series called ‘HUMANATURE’.

The artworks exhibited in Edinburgh will follow one common theme: What tethers the past to the future. All the works will present a history and prompt viewers to consider how stories resonate as we move into the future.

While the company has confirmed the shop would open in autumn 2021, an official date has not yet been confirmed.

The new store is set to open in autumn 2021 on Multrees Walk in Edinburgh.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.