Edinburgh shopping: Seven independent shops in Edinburgh perfect for Christmas gifts
Edinburgh has a plethora of quality and quirky independent gift shops where you are sure to find something different.
By jolene campbell
1 hour ago- 1 min read
Traditional high street brands have much to offer. But why not shop local this Christmas and get something special from one of Edinburgh's small businesses. You are sure to find treats that are truly unique.
Here’s our guide to some of the top pics across the city including a few hidden gems, local delivery option and even made to order. Just in time for any last minute shopping.
Avalanche records is a cornucopia of vinyl, posters, T-shirts, and vintage , quality second hand, and upcycled clothing. Older folk say it reminds them of the shops of their youth while younger customers feel they have found a shop that understands them.
The Cats Miaou is a hidden gem selling gorgeous jewellery, stationery, candles, quirky badges, humorous gifts and ethical clothing.
Everything at Treasure Trove is handmade from knitwear to toys, household items, children’s clothes, and things for babies. Quirky gifts galore, from baby yoda to children's tutu. And they can do made to order too.