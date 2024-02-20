Edinburgh shops: Popular menswear brand set to open flagship store in Edinburgh's St James Quarter
Moss, formerly known as Moss Bros, comes to St James Quarter on March 6. The new store marks a return to the Capital for the retailer, who previously had an outlet at 43 George Street.
The new Scottish flagship – a 2,372 sq ft retail unit on the first floor of the leisure and retail complex – will be Moss's 109th store in the UK.
The store will stock the new Moss SS24 collection of soft tailoring and casualwear as well the SS24 Wedding Collection. A crack team of in-store stylists will be on hand to help new customers with their style choices, and the new store will also house the ‘Custom Made’ tailoring service.
Moss CEO Brian Brick said: “This store is a celebration of everything Moss stands for today; modern, diverse and accessible. We are excited to reintroduce the brand to the discerning shoppers of Edinburgh, a city rich with culture and heritage, offering them a space to explore our product and experience our expertise first-hand.
“We’ve leaned into our 172 years of expertise to land our most modern tailoring offer yet, alongside a range of premium casual styles to form a really considered collection. We’re not just a suit brand that sells some casualwear, or vice versa, Moss has transformed into a competitive menswear destination for both occasions and daily wardrobes.”