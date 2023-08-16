The former boss of fashion chain Xile is opening an independent men’s wear shop in Edinburgh this weekend.

Founder Paul Mullen said he hopes to create a ‘revolutionary’ clothing brand which will be at the heart of a comeback of indie fashion brands. Para-Daiza, which opens in Stockbridge at 10am on Saturday, August 19, will feature a re-purposed collection using vintage second-hand goods. Mr Mullen is starting the venture after decades on the fashion scene - formerly as manager director and buyer for Scottish menswear indie Xile. He was made redundant in April when it went into liquidation after nearly 30 years of trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xile operated three stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston, all of which closed over the summer after the chain, part of Frasers Group's acquisitions from JD Sports, joined a raft of the retail giant's buyouts. Mr Mullen said the closure sparked an idea for something different. His ambition is to develop the shop into a hub with a café and design studio with space for creatives and start-ups.

Model wears products from new Para-Daiza brand

He told the Evening News: "It was sad to see Xile close down, after so many years of success. But I saw an opportunity for a fresh start. My plan was originally to run it all through the website then I found out about the opportunity to take on a shop. Starting it all from scratch is a big step but I hope to hit the ground running.

“The mission of Para-Daiza is to craft exceptional products that stand the test of time. We recognise the textile industry’s environmental impact so am creating a re-purposed collection. It breathes new life into vintage second-hand goods, transforming them into exclusive, one-of-a-kind garments. By reducing and recycling the aim is to salvage unwanted goods from landfills and give them a new purpose, promoting a conscious approach to fashion. The menswear label is just the first piece of the puzzle and we hope we can be the start of the independent brand resurgence.”

Products used will be organic including t-shirts and sweats which are all printed locally in Scotland. The brand is collaborating on projects with Scottish-based manufacturers including Seahawk Apparel, Jorum Studio and Montrose Bag Company.

Mr Mullen added: "I see a new frontier of start-ups and independent brands emerging, champions of the independent ethos. You can see it happening here in Edinburgh and Glasgow with the rise of independent re-seller stores, selling their Nike and Supreme hoodies etc.