A new beauty store will open in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter in less than a week. The official opening date for SpaceNK in the retail centre has been announced. The new store will open at 10am on Wednesday, March 22, on Level Three of the St James Quarter. It will be the luxury beauty retailer’s second Edinburgh store, joining the location on George Street. The shop will sell luxury skincare, make-up, fragrances and hair products from bestselling brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Drunk Elephant, and Diptyque.