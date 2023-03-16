News you can trust since 1873
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT

A new beauty store will open in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter in less than a week. The official opening date for SpaceNK in the retail centre has been announced. The new store will open at 10am on Wednesday, March 22, on Level Three of the St James Quarter. It will be the luxury beauty retailer’s second Edinburgh store, joining the location on George Street. The shop will sell luxury skincare, make-up, fragrances and hair products from bestselling brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Drunk Elephant, and Diptyque.

SpaceNK is just one of several new shops and restaurants opening in the St James Quarter in the coming months. Fashion brand COS is set to open a shop in the retail centre in mid-April. Bar and restaurant The Botanist will be coming to the Quarter in June, while Flight Club, a social darts bar, will open in November.

Space NK will open in Edinburgh's St James Quarter next week.
