Edinburgh Tesco Express store in Great Junction Street closes doors for a month for refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
A busy Tesco store in Edinburgh will be closed for a month due to refurbishment works being carried out.
The Tesco Express on Great Junction Street in Leith has posted a notice in the windows informing customers that it will be shut during November and apologised for any inconvenience. It closed its doors on November, 4 and plans to reopen in December after works are completed. Photos of the interior show work is already underway as the shop aisles and shelves have been dismantled.
Plans submitted to the council for alterations, including new signage, graphic panels and block out vinyl in the windows, were approved on October, 20.
A notice in the window read: “This store will be closed for refurbishment from Saturday, November 4, 6pm until Thursday November, 30. The nearest Tesco is located at Duke Street. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The supermarket chain recently announced its sales have increased over the past six months as food inflation has eased. Tesco has seen a jump in profits as it was boosted by investment in its prices to help struggling customers amid the cost of living crisis. Bosses said the firm is in a “strong position” and will do “everything” in its “power” to make sure customers have an “affordable Christmas”
A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Great Junction Street Express store closed on Saturday evening for refurbishment and will reopen on 30th November. We are excited to show our customers the refreshed store which will also have some new ranges available”.