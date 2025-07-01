Finding joy in the everyday with Temu and the rise of little treat culture

What began as a social media trend is now a quietly powerful trend: little treat culture — the simple, intentional act of finding joy in the everyday — is resonating far beyond its Gen Z origins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its core, little treat culture is about small pleasures, not big price tags. A scented candle, a hot chocolate on a rainy morning, a moment of calm in a busy day — these are the things that bring comfort, delight, and a sense of control.

A little treat doesn’t have to be a ‘thing’ at all. It might be a sunrise, a tidy desk, or time offline with people who matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s exactly how Luhle Landiswe Pakade sees it. A 21-year-old teacher and student, she’s embraced the trend as a way to make everyday life brighter — whether through a self-care item, a quirky classroom gadget, or something small that sparks creativity.

“Little treats serve as small bursts of joy,” she notes.

In one of her popular TikTok ‘little treat’ hauls, Luhle shows how budget-friendly picks — from colourful organisers to stickers and markers — make teaching more joyful and engaging. “It’s not about spending a lot,” she says, “it’s about picking things that add a bit of spark to your day.

Why little treats feel big

There’s science behind this cultural shift. As psychologist and relationship expert Mairéad Molloy explains in Stylist, our brains are wired for reward — and those rewards don’t need to be extravagant.

“Little treats serve as small bursts of joy,” she notes, “breaking up the monotony of daily routines and giving us something to look forward to.” Psychotherapist and author Eloise Skinner adds that these moments of delight are tied to dopamine release — making us feel a sense of progress, celebration or calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s exactly how Luhle Landiswe Pakade sees it

Importantly, these small indulgences also foster self-compassion. “They remind us we’re allowed to pause and enjoy,” Skinner explains. “Especially when we live in a world that often values output over wellbeing.”

Treats, tools, and tiny transformations

Platforms like Temu have made it easier than ever to find quirky, useful, or just plain fun items at low prices — something Luhle says has helped her reimagine her space and workday. “It’s a bit of a game with my friends now — seeing who can find the cutest or most useful item,” she laughs.

And the appeal seems to be growing. A recent IPSOS survey commissioned by Temu found that British consumers are overwhelmingly positive about Temu, with three-quarters said they are extremely likely to recommend it. Over 80% UK users say the platform offers good value, and surveyed users report Temu has saved them an average of 25% in 2024.

Doing more of what makes you feel good

Of course, not all little treats come in parcels. For Luhle, it’s just as much about a warm cup of tea, journaling, listening to music or getting lost in a good documentary. “Sometimes a quiet moment to yourself is the biggest gift,” she reflects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a tropical holiday or designer handbag may be nice, don’t underestimate what a great pair of earrings can do for your mood — or the power of a beautifully organised kitchen drawer. And don’t forget the cost-free joys: stretching, dancing, meditating, playing with a pet, or catching up with someone you love.

Research increasingly supports the value of regular, immediate rewards to boost motivation and wellbeing. And the most impactful treats are often the most accessible — a brisk walk, five minutes of quiet, or a cheeky midweek dessert.

At its heart, little treat culture is about caring for yourself, expressing who you are, and finding happiness in ways that work for you. It may be trending on TikTok, but this isn’t just for Gen Z — it’s for everyone who believes joy doesn’t have to come with a price tag.