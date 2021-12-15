For the younger members of the household, there would be some disappointment if there weren’t a few toys under the tree.

And while it may be easier to order online, there’s something nice about visiting a physical store, supporting Edinburgh shopkeepers, and not having to worry about delivery times or items getting damaged in the mail.

We’re very lucky in Edinburgh that we have plenty of places dedicated to play in the runup to Christmas.

So, here are the 10 best toy shops in Edinburgh, according to Google Reviews.

1. Toytown Toytown has branches in both the Gyle and Ocean Terminal shopping centres, with both offering easy, free parking. Reviewers praise "fair prices, a fantastic selection of toys, very helpful staff and a good shopping experience". Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Smyths Toy Superstore Located in the Ford Kinnaird Shopping Centre, Smyths Toy Superstore has a huge amount of stock - meaning you might be able to find items here that are sold out elsewhere. One impressed five star review comments: "There's a great selection of toys for all ages. My kids love shopping at Smyths. It's good value for money and the staff are always happy to help and are always polite." Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Wooden Toys Edinburgh For more traditional toys, and items you won't find anywhere else, Wooden Toys Edinburgh on Ferry Road is a must-visit for Santa. There's even a playroom for children to teast the toys. One of many five star reviewers commented: "It's a great shop with a range of interesting toys that are not the run of the mill stuff. Helpful and friendly service." Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. The Entertainer The Entertainer, in Cameron Toll Shopping Centre, rates highly with shoppers when it comes to service and great deals on toys. One reviewer explained: "It's a fantastic toy shop stocking lots of good quality toys and games. The staff are excellent, particularly in chatting to the kids to make sure they are happy. There's often really good deals on some popular lines like Lego, LOL dolls and Pop figures." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales