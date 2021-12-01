With December now here, thoughts are turning to finding the perfect Christmas cards, presents and stocking fillers for families and friends.

There are plenty of large chains and internet retailers with a wide range of festive goodies but Edinburgh is blessed with a variety of independent shops that can offer a more personal touch – along with unique and quirky offerings you might not find elsewhere.

These are the busineses that have struggled the most over the pandemic – suffering from temporary lockdown shop closures and consumers moving online - and are now looking forward to a much-needed Christmas boost.

In no particular order, here are 10 of the best for Christmas cards and stocking fillers, according to Google Reviews, that would be grateful for your support this festive season.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. The Bay Tree Company The Bay Tree Company is a well-established and popular gift shop on Bruntsfield Place. One regular customer noted the "lovely selection of cards and great service". Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Paper Tiger With branches on both Lothian Road and Stafford Street, Paper Tiger has long been a favourite with gift buyers in the Capital. They specialise in "quirky, designer cards and vintage wrapping paper, plus stationery and giftware." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Bonkers Occupying a basement shop on Hanover Street, Bonkers is praised for its "lovely friendly staff who couldn't do enough to help and brilliant prices". The gift shop also has a website for those who prefer delivery or 'click and collect'. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Cadeaux Gifts & Cards "Warm and welcoming service", "a large range of great stuff" and "good prices" were three reasons customers love Cadeaux Gifts & Cards. The popular shop is on Edinburgh's Morrison Street. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales