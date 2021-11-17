Last Christmas Covid restrictions meant that we couldn’t celebrate with our loved ones, but this December looks like being different – even if we may need a vaccine passport to enjoy the festivities.

With pubs, restaurants and attractions likely to be busier than ever, it’s worth booking early to ensure you don’t miss out.

So, with five weeks to go until the big day, here are 10 ideas for fun Christmas nights out in the Capital to suit all occasions.

Edinburgh Christmas Market 2021: Start date, location, rides and more of this year’s Edinburgh Christmas event

1. Enjoy a festive ballet There are few shows as Christmassy as The Nutcracker, and Scottish Ballet will be bringing the festive treat to Edinburgh's Festival Theatre throughout December. Enjoy a pre-theatre snack at nearby Ciao Roma, order a glass of fizz for the interval and you have the perfect evening.

2. Have a Christmas Night at Edinburgh Zoo Edinburgh Zoo is once again inviting people to enjoy a magical journey following a spectacular light trail, including projections, twinkling fairy lights and more. Running from November 19-January 2, there will be an adults-only evening on December 10, while children can also book a visit to Santa's Grotto. Splash out on a VIP ticket and you can dine in the Grasslands restaurant and get early entry.

3. Get bowled over with Christmas cheer The Tenpin bowling alley in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge centre has a special Christmas deal for those looking for some festive turkeys (that's three strikes in a row). Two games of bowling, with a meal included, is on offer for £10 for children or £12.50 for adults.

4. Take your seats for festive theatre Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum is joining forces with Catherine Wheels Theatre Company to bring the magic of Christmas back to the theatre from December 6-January 2. Written by Robert Alan Evans and directed by Gill Robertson, it tells the story of stage hand Lesley who decides that Christmas should be cancelled - but a troupe of festive spirits have other ideas. Enjoy a pre-snack meal from Dine restaurant, handily located in the same building as the theatre.