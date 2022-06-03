The nation is gearing up for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, with celebrations planned up and down the country. Many people are also planning street parties, hosting friends and families outdoors with plenty of bunting, food, and fun.

For any last bites to eat or things to drink you might need this weekend, you’ll be wondering when the supermarkets will be open and if there are any changes to the opening hours. You don't want to be left empty-handed when the street party kicks off!

Here's a look at when supermarkets in Edinburgh will be open during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Lidl opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Lidl stores will also stay open throughout the weekend, with no changes to the normal opening times of 8am-10pm during the Jubilee weekend.

These times vary depending on the exact location. Check your local Aldi opening hours using their store locator.

Make sure you're not missing any essentials with a last-minute trip to the supermarket. Photo: JPI Media.

Morrisons opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Morrisons will stay open throughout the weekend, so we can assume this will follow their average opening times of 7am-11pm.

These times vary depending on the exact location. Check your local Morrisons opening hours using their store locator.

Waitrosee opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Waitrose is open across all four days of the bank holiday, but on Thursday June 2nd and Friday June 3rd some stores will be operating under restricted hours.

Check your local Waitrose opening hours using their store locator.

Asda opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Asda have confirmed that their stores will be operating during the usual hours of around 7am-10pm throughout the Jubilee weekend.

These times vary depending on the exact location. Check your local Asda opening hours using their store locator.

Sainsbury's opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Sainsbury’s stores will all stay open throughout the bank holiday weekend, meaning larger stores will operate between 7am-10pm, with smaller ones staying open until 11pm.

Tesco opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Most Tesco stores across Scotland will be open as normal, from around 6am - 11pm. Some stores that are usually open until midnight will close earlier.

These times vary depending on the exact location. Check your local Tesco opening hours using their store locator.

Aldi opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Aldi stores across Scotland will remain open, but may close two hours earlier than the normal opening hours of around 8am - 10pm.

These times vary depending on the exact location. Check your local Aldi opening hours using their store locator.

M&S opening times during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

M&S stores across Scotland will be operating at normal hours during the Jubilee weekend, meaning most stores will be open between 9am -10pm.