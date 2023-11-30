Lidl launches limited edition men's deodorant inspired by Leith
Discount supermarket Lidl has unveiled a new limited edition gift box of men’s deodorants featuring one inspired by Leith.
The Cien ‘Scents of Community’ collection takes inspiration from best-selling store locations for the range, which also include Hull, Barry and Peckham.
Described on the box as ‘an eclectic aroma that reflects the area’s sense of community spirit and perseverance’ the Leith scent is said to have an undercurrent of its industrious roots, artistic flair, fresh sea air, as well as locally baked sourdough, booze soaked beer mats and friendly dugs.
It’s not available in store but Lidl said it’s one ‘not to be mist!’ as it’s the perfect stocking filler. Customers can register their interest in receiving one of the 500 gift sets that are available for free from Lidl, each containing a full sized body spray of all four scents.
Other aromas included in the box are Cien Hull described as ‘A strong northern aroma that’ll make any day feel ‘reet grand’. Expect a smooth industrial ambience, a bold smattering of seagulls. This is a scent made for the City (‘til I die).’
Cien Barry: ‘What’s occurring in Cien Barry? Don’t get me wrong, to be honest, at the end of the day, this fragrance has the versatility of an omelette, filled with the subtle scents of the arcade, bright beach huts and rickety fairground rides.’
Also featured in the set is Cien Peckham: ‘A soulful, southern scent, grounded in bold beats and bars. Expect an essence of barber shops, salt fish, scenic rooftop restaurants and notes of the Old Nags Head. That’ll do, Rodney.’
To mark the launch, Lidl has created a cheeky parody video set in a Lidl store. The film tells the story of an employee who disrupts a standard day at the supermarket when he stumbles across the gift box while stacking shelves. As soon as he sprays the ‘Cien Hull’, customers and colleagues lose all inhibitions - dropping shopping baskets and abandoning tills to run towards the delicious scent and grab the box from the shelf for themselves.