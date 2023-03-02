News you can trust since 1873
Much-loved East Lothian shop announces sad closure after serving local community for 46 years

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
15 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 10:12pm

East Lothian Camera Shop, on Winton Place in Tranent, thanked customers for their loyalty down the decades on social media.

In a post on Facebook, the family business run by Peter Fallon announced their closure: “East Lothian Camera Shop will be closing its doors for the last time on March 1 2023.

East Lothian Camera Shop, in Tranent, thanked customers for their loyalty down the decades on social media. Photo: East Lothian Camera Shop Facebook
“It’s taking a while but retirement has arrived at last (we’ve been letting people know over the last few months, anyone still to collect please try and collect Wednesday at latest.

“Many many thanks for all the custom over the years so much appreciated.”

East Lothian Camera Shop announced their plans to cease trading shortly before Christmas last year.

Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “It’s been an incredible time, in 46 years of trading in Tranent we have seen a few lows but the number of highs has been overwhelming!

“We started off taking photos at Tranent gala day and printing in a dark room, to taking photos of the queen and printing in an instant!

“We’ve done weddings of three generations of the same families, took just about everyone in the communities passport photos and helped with last minute Xmas gifts until 9pm on Xmas eve for many years!

“Forty six year in business is hard graft but the community and the people of Tranent have supported us as a family and for that we are incredibly greatful.

“Our customers are our friends and some even our family.”

East LothianFacebook