Aside from being the birthplace of Harry Potter, Edinburgh has a dark and bloody history surrounding the fear of witches – and now a new witch craft store is set to open in the Capital this month.

Wheel of Fate, the sister store to Massachusetts-based The Witchery, is coming to 63 Causewayside after mother and daughter team Gret McGilvray and Tara McGilvray-Guard secured a two-year lease on the property, with the ambition to grow, expand and maintain their place within the bustling Scottish capital.

The Edinburgh store will offer authentic crafting workshops – including broom making, bookbinding and fibre arts – as well as hosting private bookings for hen parties, alternate team building days, writers' conventions, and birthdays. Alongside this, the witch craft shop will provide retail space for local artists.

Tara McGilvray-Guard, pictured, can't wait to open Wheel of Fate in Edinburgh's Causewayside this month.

The store's workshops promise to produce high-quality products for its customers, as well as adhering to eco-friendly practices such as providing high-end, natural materials, and utilising local art and crafts to sell in-store.

Ahead of the opening, founders of Wheel of Fate and The Witchery, Gret McGilvray and Bruce Malley, said: “We’re over the moon to be opening our sister store in such a fantastic city like Edinburgh. Since opening the US store in 2016, the requirement for this type of hands-on and authentic activity has grown.

“Initially, we opened The Witchery as a performance space and tarot reading room. We soon after invited local artists to join us, selling and displaying their work in-store.

“Over time the focus shifted to craft workshops, as we found that visitors to Salem were looking for meaningful, hands-on activities to do during their stay.

“Following this, the pandemic created a spike of interest in DIY and crafting, and so we started offering broom-making and bookbinding workshops almost exclusively, with takeaway kits available to make at home. As the business has grown, expanding to a second location made sense.”

Having chosen Edinburgh due to a similar target customer base and witch history to Salem, director McGilvray-Guard, who has lived in Edinburgh for the past 13 years, found there was a gap in the market for alternative, hands-on activities for visitors to Edinburgh and locals alike.

She said: “We’re incredibly excited to open the doors of our new store to the public this summer. We’ve worked very hard on this project, and we can’t wait to provide memorable and authentic experiences to tourists visiting the city and the locals in the area.”

