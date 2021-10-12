The new 1,978 sq ft store will open on level three of the shopping district joining the likes of Kooples, Aesop, Russell & Bromley, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and H Beauty.

REISS is a global fashion brand which offers stylish women’s and men’s wear and will complement St James Quarter’s luxury fashion line up, bringing even more jobs to the Scottish capital. The brand, which was founded in 1971 by David Reiss, now has 185 locations across 8 countries.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “REISS has been a fixture of the British shopping scene for half a century and will be a welcome addition to St James Quarter’s growing list of luxury brands”.

“At St James Quarter, there really is something for everyone and we’re continuing to grow our diverse offering by blending international retailers with household names and popular local brands.”

A spokesperson for REISS added: “In our 50th year, we’re proud to be opening another REISS store in a great location. St James Quarter is an exciting development with everything the modern customer is looking for.”

REISS joins the growing list of names at the retail led destination, which includes & Other Stories, Mango, Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Miele, Next, H&M, JD Sports, and John Lewis.

The St James Quarter opened its doors earlier this year in June, and has continued to add new retail, dining, and leisure elements since its launch.

