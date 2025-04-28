Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since the 17th Century jackets have been the most significant part of Scotsmen wearing kilts for formal occasions.

There are many different jacket and waistcoat styles to choose from. It is important to pick what fabric or colours of jacket, because your jacket selection will complement the kilt or Trew that you will wear.

The next step is choosing which type of jacket and waistcoat is best for you, this short guide will help you to understand and choose right jacket for you. It’s always better to understand the clothing before you wear it.

Types of Scottish Jackets

Now let’s understand the different types and uses of Scottish Jackets. Some Kilt Makers categorize Scottish Jackets according to the time of the event you are attending, Day Kilt Jackets Or Evening Kilt Jackets. But Most of the kilt-makers categorize scottish jackets as:

● Argyll Jackets

● Prince Charlie Jackets

● Braemar Kilt Jackets

● Bespoke Custom Jackets

● Sheriffmuir Doublet

● Kenmore Doublet

● Montrose Doublet

● Military Doublets

● Balmoral Doublets

Argyll Jackets

The Argyll jacket is the most worn Scottish Jacket. It’s an easily styled jacket for a kilt outfit. As they come in a wide range of colors and fabric choices, these are

suitable for most of the kilts and events. Argyll Jackets feature a one-button closure with scalloped 3 button cuffs, epaulettes, scalloped pockets and pair with a 5 button waistcoat. These jackets can be made with silver or antique chrome celtic detailed buttons, real stag horn or imitation stag buttons.

The Argyll jacket is a less formal jacket but can still be dressed up or down for day or night occasions. The versatility of the argyll makes it a great choice for those investing in a kilt jacket and can be worn with our without a 5 button waistcoat, often paired with a belt and buckle.

These jackets can be made with Solid Color Wool, Tweed, Velvet or Tartan Fabrics. The choices can be unlimited with the class and elegance of this jacket being permanent.

Prince Charlie Jackets

The Prince Charlie jacket and waistcoat are the most traditional and formal styles of kilt jackets. Heavily embellished with chrome buttons and twisted epaulettes; it is a short cut black jacket with tails at the back. Mostly it’s made with Black Wool

but sometimes other colors like Navy Blue, Gray or Charcoal are worn. This jacket is worn with a 3 button waistcoat and bow tie. Prince Charlie Jacket and Waistcoat is an outfit that has always been the go-to for black tie events and formal dinners.

Sometimes people choose a 5 Buttons Waistcoat instead of a traditional 3 button vest to go with the jacket. The Timeless, Elegant, and traditional Prince Charlie Jacket is worn with a Dress Sporran that has matching silver chrome cantle to match the shiny silver chrome buttons of the jacket.

Braemar Kilt Jackets

The Braemar Kilt Jacket is a version of the Single Button Fastening Argyll Jacket. Instead of the Argyll's gauntlet cuffs, it has a distinctive three-button arrangement along the sleeve. This Braemar Jacket resembles the sleeve 3 Buttons pattern as the traditional Prince Charlie Jacket but with a back length of Argyll Jacket and a Matching 5 Buttons Waistcoat.

Like the Argyll, the Braemar is the standard day-wear kilt jacket, which is versatile for a variety of semi-formal or formal occasions. Braemar Jackets are made with Tweed fabrics or Solid Wool. Instead of Silver Chrome Buttons, this jacket is equipped with Stag Horn or Bone Buttons.

Bespoke Custom Jackets

With Endless choices of fabrics, tartan colors and accessories you can also get your dream kilt jacket fully customized. Some Kiltmakers have their online jacket mock-up software that helps you to digitally design your own style of jacket in a

few clicks. You will find an amazing collection of Scottish Jackets, Waistcoats, Blazers and doublets at a reasonable price.

Depending on the event that you are dressing for, you can choose tweed, velvet, pure wool or even your family tartan to play with a bespoke kilt jacket.

Sheriffmuir Doublet Jackets

Next on the list is the traditional Sheriffmuir Doublet. It is a tailored formal evening jacket. It is made using premium quality Black Barathea and has a high collar, fastened at the top button. It has a curved cut-away front featuring 5

buttons on either side. Sheriffmuir Doublet is worn with a matching 5 button waistcoat. There are three Celtic buttons on each cuff with epaulettes with Celtic button on each shoulder. The flaps at the front and back also have three Celtic buttons. This jacket can be made using Plain wool, tweed, velvet or tartan fabrics.

Kenmore Doublet

The Kenmore Doublet is a formal jacket, The Kenmore Doublet is one of the older sorts of civilian jacket, essentially a modification of a military jacket. It’s very similar in style to the Montrose Doublet with the exception that Montrose has no flap over the front. Kenmore Doublet has a five-button front. The belt is attached to the jacket and worn on the outside.

The Jacket has the Prince Charlie cuff as standard, though this can be upgraded to a gauntlet cuff on request. The Kenmore has braided ‘tash’ flaps around the bottom of the jacket. This high collar garment is normally worn with a tunic shirt or a jabot and cuffs.

The jacket is suitable for all formal occasions such as black tie dinners, balls, graduations and weddings. Kenmore Doublets are made using Black, Gray, Navy Wool or you can have these made with Velvet Fabrics. Most used colors of velvet are, rifle green, navy blue, bottle green and vine red.

Montrose Doublet

The Montrose Doublet is a classic look from the early and mid-twentieth century. Traditionally worn with a lace cuff and jabot around the neck, although modern wearers often prefer a more stripped-back look, with just a wing-collar shirt and plain shirt cuffs. It’s an Evening Jacket, comes with Prince Charlie cuffs and should be worn with a Jabot or Tunic shirt with optional Jabot cuffs.

Five buttons are positioned on either side of the jacket, directed vertically up and down. The Montrose Doublet is worn with a belt attached to the outside of the jacket and has a plain straight back. It is worn for the same occasions as Prince Charlie. The Jacket is suitable for all formal occasions such as black tie dinners, balls, graduations and weddings.

Military Doublets

A military Doublet is a type of military jacket often worn by drummers in military bands. They are short in size and fitted to the body. They are decorated with brass buttons. They are often used in formal events like weddings and military parades. Traditionally, they are made up of wool and silk. They usually come in red, green, and blue colors. Hand braided shoulder crowns, silver or gold trimming, and high collar gives a very bold statement of courage and distinguishment.

Balmoral Doublets

The Balmoral Doublet is a formal Victorian-style jacket and waistcoat ; a classic design in Scottish Highland Wear but one that was supplanted by Argyll and Prince Charlie in the early twentieth century. The Balmoral doublet is a single-breasted jacket traditionally made from velvet, tweed or black barathea.

The front is closable, so you can either wear it closed without a waistcoat, or open with the waistcoat.

Which jacket you should choose and wear depends on the event you are supposed to attend but there are some basics that one should keep in mind.

● Time of the event, day or night.

● Event Theme, Wedding or Military Parade or Highland Games etc…

● Your Specific Representation Role