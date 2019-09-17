Six by Nico will take diners to New York with their mouth-watering new menu

Have your say

An Edinburgh concept restaurant will whisk diners off on a culinary destination with their latest themed menu inspired by the city that never sleeps.

Tasting menu favourite Six by Nico’s next menu has been created to reflect the vibrant food scene of New York City

Head chef Nico Simeone. Pic: TTStudio-Shutterstock

From street food trucks to late-night hot dog stands, family-run pizzerias and fine-dining food experiences, Chef Nico Simeone will use his latest menu to teach foodies about the city's multi-cultural heritage through their tastebuds.

Following on from the success of their Guilty Pleasures menu, the New York menu will launch from Tuesday 1 October until Sunday 10 November 2019 and promises guests ‘a melting pot of flavour and experimentation unlike anywhere else.’

The full menu will be:

BEEF BURGER DOUGHNUTS - tomato ketchup, Swiss cheese and American mustard.

EGGS BENEDICT - smoked ham hough terrine, brown butter hollandaise and quail egg.

THE NY FALL - partridge roulade, mushroom duxelle, parsley emulsion and truffle.

CLAM & COD CHOWDER - barbecue leeks, lemon gel and roasted corn.

FLATIRON BUILDING - smoked flat iron steak, jerusalem artichoke, lovage emulsion, brisket croquette

THE BIG APPLE - New York Cheesecake, Apple Compote and Roasted Hazelnuts

Chef Nico Simeone said: "Encapsulating various elements of the city’s enchanting charm, from its glistening skylines to the decadence of Broadway, our upcoming menu aims to transport guest’s taste buds to the city that never sleeps.

“Our team have created a tasting menu that will see our guests munch through Manhattan, one bite at a time."

Diners can book a table now for the New York menu through the Six by Nico website.

The restaurant is open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh with each six-course tasting menu available from noon.

The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant.

There is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as ‘New York’ inspired snack side.

