A few of the weird, beautiful and interesting day trips less than an hour from Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Bank Holiday Fun: Here are 17 quirky, unusual and interesting activities and trips to try in and around the Capital over the Jubilee long weekend

Many of us have a four day weekend coming up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee so will have some extra time on our hands.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 9:29 am

It’s the perfect opportunity to check out the many amazing day trips, activities and outings you can enjoy in and around Edinburgh.

Ever walked an alpaca or crossed the Forth Road Bridge on foot? How about giving roller skating a shot, trying to find a 480 million year old fossil creature, or visiting a mysterious plague island?

Those are just a few of the experiences you can enjoy this bank holiday – or any other weekend for that matter – and none are more than an hour from the Capital.

Here are 17 fun things to keep you busy.

1. Go on an alpaca trek

BobCat Alpacas are based at the foot of the Pentland Hills on the edge of Edinburgh. The owners offer a 90 minute trek with their animals, followed by time on the farm interacting with, and feeding alpacas. Go to their website to book.

2. Get your skates on

Deliciously retro, The Boardwalk inside Ocean Terminal shopping centre in Leith houses its own roller rink, where visitors of all ages can skate to their hearts' content. It's fun to skate with friends, or there are lessons on offer for anyone who wants to dedicate a little more time to the sport. The Boardwalk also has facilities for skateboarders and BMX bike riders.

3. Explore a mysterious uninhabited plague island

The island of Inchkeith, in the Firth of Forth, can be visited by boat from South Queensferry. It's a place with a long and varied history, from being used as a quarantine island for plague victims in the 15th century to becoming a military fortification to defend against enemy invasion in the 20th century.

4. Find something ancient while hunting fossils

There are several places near Edinburgh where you might find something genuinely prehistoric. Strawberry Wood, near the East Lothian village of East Saltoun, contains a disused limestone quarry where fossilised shells, trilobites, sea sponges and even sharks teeth can be found. Or, for guaranteed easy finds of crinoids (a sea creature that was around a mere 490 million years ago) and corals, pop over the Forth and visit the bay next to Seafield Tower, in Kirkcaldy.

