Edinburgh beaches: 5 of the best beaches near Edinburgh including Portobello and Yellowcraig

A guide to the best beaches nearby ahead of the weekend scorcher
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST

It may be September but the country is preparing for a mini heatwave this weekend and we’ve compiled a list of the best beaches where you can bask in the sun.

The Capital is a coastal city and is also located near to several stunning beach spots, which makes finding somewhere to spend a sunny day much easier. Whether you want to sunbathe, swim or go for a picnic, here are the five best beaches to visit in and around Edinburgh.

These are the five best beaches in and around Edinburgh.

1. Best beaches near Edinburgh

These are the five best beaches in and around Edinburgh.

Gullane, a gorgeous sandy beach which is a 40 minute drive from Edinburgh, is a perfect spot for a dip! It is also an excellent location for sunbathing, walking, picnics, windsurfing and canoeing.

2. Gullane

Gullane, a gorgeous sandy beach which is a 40 minute drive from Edinburgh, is a perfect spot for a dip! It is also an excellent location for sunbathing, walking, picnics, windsurfing and canoeing.

Yellowcraigs Beach in North Berwick was recently named as one of the 50 best beaches in Britain by the Times. The long stretch of sand, which offers stunning views across the dunes and through the woods, is a 45 minute drive from Edinburgh. This spot is perfect for a swim, or for local bird-watching.

3. Yellowcraig Beach

Yellowcraigs Beach in North Berwick was recently named as one of the 50 best beaches in Britain by the Times. The long stretch of sand, which offers stunning views across the dunes and through the woods, is a 45 minute drive from Edinburgh. This spot is perfect for a swim, or for local bird-watching.

This sandy beach, which is only a 15 minute drive from Edinburgh's city centre, is a favourite amongst locals. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the 2-mile-long stretch of golden sands or the promenade. If the weather turns, there are also lots of local cafes, restaurants, and shops nearby.

4. Portobello Beach

This sandy beach, which is only a 15 minute drive from Edinburgh's city centre, is a favourite amongst locals. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the 2-mile-long stretch of golden sands or the promenade. If the weather turns, there are also lots of local cafes, restaurants, and shops nearby.

