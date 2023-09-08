It may be September but the country is preparing for a mini heatwave this weekend and we’ve compiled a list of the best beaches where you can bask in the sun.
The Capital is a coastal city and is also located near to several stunning beach spots, which makes finding somewhere to spend a sunny day much easier. Whether you want to sunbathe, swim or go for a picnic, here are the five best beaches to visit in and around Edinburgh.
1. Best beaches near Edinburgh
These are the five best beaches in and around Edinburgh. Photo: Supplied
2. Gullane
Gullane, a gorgeous sandy beach which is a 40 minute drive from Edinburgh, is a perfect spot for a dip! It is also an excellent location for sunbathing, walking, picnics, windsurfing and canoeing. Photo: Alex Orr
3. Yellowcraig Beach
Yellowcraigs Beach in North Berwick was recently named as one of the 50 best beaches in Britain by the Times. The long stretch of sand, which offers stunning views across the dunes and through the woods, is a 45 minute drive from Edinburgh. This spot is perfect for a swim, or for local bird-watching. Photo: .National World
4. Portobello Beach
This sandy beach, which is only a 15 minute drive from Edinburgh's city centre, is a favourite amongst locals. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the 2-mile-long stretch of golden sands or the promenade. If the weather turns, there are also lots of local cafes, restaurants, and shops nearby. Photo: gfgf