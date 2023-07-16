Locals have been warned not to swim or paddle at Portobello beach after a 'pollution incident' close to the city beach.

It comes after a sewer pump malfunction at the pumping station on MacDonald Road was reported by Scottish Water on Friday, July 14.

Letters are being delivered to residents and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a warning to locals not to go into the water at the popular swimming post, as it could be contaminated with waste.

Surfers Against Sewage National Paddle out at Portobello Beach Photo LISA FERGUSON

Chiefs at Scottish Water said they are working over the weekend to repair the fault but it’s expected the disruption will continue throughout the weekend, after temporary equipment has been set up. It’s not clear when it will be safe to enter the water again.

An email sent to a local community council from Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water is currently responding to a pump failure at McDonald Road Waste Water Pumping station in Broughton. Our teams are currently working to resolve the issue and will be installing temporary pumps and generators from Friday night and over the weekend. A crane is currently being installed in the playground of Broughton Road Primary School and Heras fencing is also being installed around the site.

“The generators are planned to be switched on, on Saturday. While we will work to reduce the noise impact of this work, we expect there to be some disruption over the weekend. We are exploring all avenues to reduce this risk. Letters are being delivered to those nearest and we apologise for the inconvenience caused. We will update you on Monday once the temporary equipment has been set up.”

A notice on the Scottish Water website apologised for any inconvenience. It said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused. If you have experienced any issues and require support, please contact us on 0800 0778 778 or via one of the other methods on our contact us page."