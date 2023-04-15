News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh days out: Six of the best and most scenic picnic spots with a view in Edinburgh – in pictures

Everyone loves a good picnic when the sun is shining, and in Edinburgh, there's plenty of places to enjoy a spot of outdoor eating.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

According to the weather forecasters, the Capital is set for plenty of sunshine next week, with Tuesday predicted to be the hottest day of the year so far.

With that in mind, we've picked out six of the best places to enjoy a picnic in Edinburgh. Take a look through out photo gallery and pick your perfect spot.

Edinburgh has several great spots for a perfect picnic.

1. Edinburgh's best picnic spots

Edinburgh has several great spots for a perfect picnic.

Situated to the south of the city centre, The Meadows i one of Edinburgh's most popular green spaces, the Meadows - and for good reason. Not only is it a beautiful green space with plenty of history, but the park also offers plenty of facilities, such as public toilets. Best of all the Meadows welcomes barbecues, so long as you use them in one of the designated areas provided.

2. The Meadows

Situated to the south of the city centre, The Meadows i one of Edinburgh's most popular green spaces, the Meadows - and for good reason. Not only is it a beautiful green space with plenty of history, but the park also offers plenty of facilities, such as public toilets. Best of all the Meadows welcomes barbecues, so long as you use them in one of the designated areas provided.

Recently named among Scotland's 'best places to live', Portobello is a charming little seaside suburb, with a pretty beach that stretches for almost two miles. On warm days, locals flock in their droves to enjoy this beautiful setting. Perfect for a picnic on a sunny day and you can always finish off with a refreshing ice cream or a drink at one of the bars on the prom.

3. Portobello Beach

Recently named among Scotland's 'best places to live', Portobello is a charming little seaside suburb, with a pretty beach that stretches for almost two miles. On warm days, locals flock in their droves to enjoy this beautiful setting. Perfect for a picnic on a sunny day and you can always finish off with a refreshing ice cream or a drink at one of the bars on the prom.

Granted, it involves a bit more of a trek - but there's few better places to enjoy a walk and a picnic in Edinburgh. The most rewarding views are obviously at the peak, but there's plenty of places lower down that are just as good. Pick the right spot and the view can be truly fantastic.

4. Holyrood Park (Arthur's Seat)

Granted, it involves a bit more of a trek - but there's few better places to enjoy a walk and a picnic in Edinburgh. The most rewarding views are obviously at the peak, but there's plenty of places lower down that are just as good. Pick the right spot and the view can be truly fantastic.

