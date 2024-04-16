Edinburgh Outlander location where Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser was imprisoned named city’s top ‘hidden gem’
An Edinburgh beauty spot which features in Outlander has been ranked as the city's top ‘hidden gem’ location.
It comes after a new study conducted by Bókun (part of the Tripadvisor family) uncovered lesser-known beauty spots worldwide, as recommended by tourists.
Topping the list for Auld Reekie is Craigmillar Castle, which is famously Outlander's Ardsmuir Prison filming location, and the place where highland warrior Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) served out his sentence following the Jacobite Rising of 1745 in the hit Starz show's third season.
To help travellers make the jump from their phones to the real world, Bókun examined over 1,000 local destinations using Tripadvisor reviews containing the phrase ‘hidden gem’. This analysis reveals the best places to travel worldwide, according to real consumers.
Among the other Edinburgh locations recognised on the list were Dean Village Historical Site, Gladstone’s Land, Jupiter Artland and the Museum On The Mound.
Travellers looking to uncover a wonder should first look close to home, as it was revealed Scotland ranked fourth most likely place to spot a ‘hidden gem’ location worldwide, claiming 4% of the total wonders.
Taking first place was England with 33% of total wonders, the United States came in second place (31%), followed by third-place being Ireland (6%).
Andencraig Gardens, in Rothesay, emerged as the ultimate ‘hidden gem’ location within Scotland, with 17% of all reviews showering it with praise.
