The East Neuk of Fife really does have it all – beautiful beaches, some of the world’s best golf courses, Michelin-starred restaurants, stunning countryside, ruined castles and picturesque pubs.

In this year of the Scottish staycation many of us have scrapped foreign jaunts to holiday at home, and this corner of Fife is proving more popular than ever.

So, if you are heading there for a month or a day, here are some of the highlights you really shouldn't miss out on.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Brave the chain walk The Elie Chain Walk is not for the faint-hearted - follow a series of chains bolted to the rocks between Earlsferry Beach and Shell Bay for a coastal scramble to remember. Make sure you only attempt it while the tide is going out, or risk being one of the many people who need to be rescued by the coastguard each year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Take the plunge from a harbour wall If the tide is in and you can't do the Chain Walk, head up to the other end of Elie and take a thrilling jump into the sea from the harbour wall. There are steps to let you climb back up, before jumping again. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. Eat fish and chips The East Neuk of Fife is blessed with several of the best fish and chip shops in Scotland. The most famous is the Anstruther Fish Bar, but everybody has their own favourite. The truth is that they are all excellent. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Take a boat trip to see the clowns of the sea Book a seat on the May Princess and sail to the beautiful Isle of May. The main attractions are the estimated 90,000 puffins who live there from April-mid-August each year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo