The fourth week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances, with Hamza Yassin dancing the judges and audience with his spicy salsa. Hamza alongside partner Jowita came top of the leaderboard for his strong performance.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe with the couples facing Sunday’s dreaded elimination show in which the couples with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week four dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week four dance off?

Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima, right went head to head with Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova in this weeks dance-off

Matt Goss became the third contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as he faced Kym Marsh in the dreaded dance off. Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke chose to save Kym and Graziano, which meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Kym and Graziano. Shirley said, “I also felt that both couples were 100% committed, spot on performances today. But the couple with a little bit more technical skill was Kym and Graziano and that’s who I’d save.”

Matt said: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candour; you’ve helped me in many ways. “My posture – Anton, I am more aware of it. This lovely lady [Nadiya] beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadiya was then asked if she had any words for her partner, before saying: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”

Strictly leaderboard: Week four

Hamza and Jowita - 9,10,10,10 = 39

Fleur and Vito - 9,10,9,10 = 38

Tyler and Dianne - 8,9,10,10 = 37

Molly and Carlos - 8,9,9,9 = 35

Kim and Graziano - 7,8,8,9 = 32

James and Amy - 8,8,8,8 = 32

Jayde and Karen - 7,8,8,8 = 31

Ellie and Nikita - 7,8,7,8 = 30

Ellie and Johannes - 7,8,7,8 = 30

Helen and Gorka - 6,8,7,8 =29

Tony and Katya - 5,7,7,7 26

Will and Nancy - 4,7,5,7 = 23

Matt and Nadiya - 3,6,5,6 = 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the week five theme?

Next week Strictly Come Dancing will host its BBC 100 special, where the celebs and their partners will perform fabulous routines to some iconic BBC themes and soundtracks.

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

James Bye - Actor (EastEnders)

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fluer East - Singer

- Singer Tony Adams - Former footballer

- Former footballer Molly Rainford - Singer and actor

Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host

Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist

Jayde Adams - Comedian, actor and presenter

- Comedian, actor and presenter Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter

- TV and radio presenter Will Mellor - Actor

- Actor Kym Marsh - Actor and singer