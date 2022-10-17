Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Couples’ Choice week 4: Who left the show, how to catch-up and week 5 theme
Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its third contestant after the week four dance off - here’s who left the show
The fourth week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances, with Hamza Yassin dancing the judges and audience with his spicy salsa. Hamza alongside partner Jowita came top of the leaderboard for his strong performance.
As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe with the couples facing Sunday’s dreaded elimination show in which the couples with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.
So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week four dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.
Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week four dance off?
Matt Goss became the third contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as he faced Kym Marsh in the dreaded dance off. Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke chose to save Kym and Graziano, which meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless.
Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Kym and Graziano. Shirley said, “I also felt that both couples were 100% committed, spot on performances today. But the couple with a little bit more technical skill was Kym and Graziano and that’s who I’d save.”
Matt said: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candour; you’ve helped me in many ways. “My posture – Anton, I am more aware of it. This lovely lady [Nadiya] beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”
Nadiya was then asked if she had any words for her partner, before saying: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”
Strictly leaderboard: Week four
- Hamza and Jowita - 9,10,10,10 = 39
- Fleur and Vito - 9,10,9,10 = 38
- Tyler and Dianne - 8,9,10,10 = 37
- Molly and Carlos - 8,9,9,9 = 35
- Kim and Graziano - 7,8,8,9 = 32
- James and Amy - 8,8,8,8 = 32
- Jayde and Karen - 7,8,8,8 = 31
- Ellie and Nikita - 7,8,7,8 = 30
- Ellie and Johannes - 7,8,7,8 = 30
- Helen and Gorka - 6,8,7,8 =29
- Tony and Katya - 5,7,7,7 26
- Will and Nancy - 4,7,5,7 = 23
- Matt and Nadiya - 3,6,5,6 = 20
What is the week five theme?
Next week Strictly Come Dancing will host its BBC 100 special, where the celebs and their partners will perform fabulous routines to some iconic BBC themes and soundtracks.
Which celebrities remain on the show?
Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:
- Helen Skelton - TV Presenter
- James Bye - Actor (EastEnders)
- Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman
- Fluer East - Singer
- Tony Adams - Former footballer
- Molly Rainford - Singer and actor
- Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor
- Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host
- Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist
- Jayde Adams - Comedian, actor and presenter
- Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter
- Will Mellor - Actor
- Kym Marsh - Actor and singer
The show airs on BBC One every week at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer. The spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two which also streams on BBC and iPlayer.