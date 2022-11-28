The almighty Taskmaster, Greg Davies, and his sidekick Little Alex Horne will return with a one-off special episode New Year Treat on Channel 4 this winter for its third instalment. The New Year Treat will feature five brand new celebrities competing for Greg’s Golden Eyebrows.

The critically acclaimed show is currently right in the middle of its 14th series, with competitors Dara Ó Briain, John Kearns, Fern Brady, Sarah Millican and Munya Chawawa taking on the zany, weird challenges presented to them. But for those who worry about getting Taskmaster withdrawals once the series is over, the New Year Treat might be just what is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoping to impress the Taskmaster for the special is comedian, host and journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date), TV host and Pride of Britain presenter Carol Vorderma and presenter and writer Greg James. They are joined by four time Olympic Champion Sir Mo Farah, and Mercury Prize and Brit Award nominee Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known as Self Esteem.

How to watch Taskmaster’s New Year Treat