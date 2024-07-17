Online restaurant reservation site OpenTable has analysed more than half a million global reviews in the past month to highlight the most booked restaurants in Edinburgh, and slightly further afield.
From French cuisine designed to take you to the brasseries of Paris to North American inspired menus, this list has all tastes covered.
1. The Ivy on the Square
Ivy on the Square is a modern British brasserie located on St Andrews Square. It provides relaxed, sophisticated all-day dining with a touch of theatre. Ivy on the Square received an OpenTable score 4.2 out of 5 from 13404 reviews. Photo: Paul Winch-Furness
2. Hawksmoor Edinburgh
Another St Andrews Square spot, Hawksmoor serves up the best of British grass-fed beef and seafood from the Scottish coast. Hawksmoor received an OpenTable score of 4.5 out of 5 from 5205 reviews. Photo: Hawksmoor
3. Côte Brasserie
Located on Frederick Street, Côte Brasserie offers authentic French cuisine using high quality fresh ingredients in a setting inspired by Parisian brasseries. Côte Brasserie received an OpenTable score of 4.6 out of 5 from 163 reviews. Photo: Côte Brasserie
4. Down the Hatch South Queensferry
A South Queensferry favourite in the shadows of the Forth Road Bridge, Down the Hatch uses locally sourced ingredients to offer up a North American inspired menu. Down the Hatch received an OpenTable score of 4.6 out of 5 from 2665 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
