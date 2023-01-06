The Apprentice 2023: Who has been fired and entire list of remaining contestants

The Apprentice returned to BBC One for a new series where a fresh batch of preppy entrepreneurs battle it out for the opportunity to work with Lord Alan Sugar . The first episode saw the candidates shipped to Antigua to sell excursions to tourists.

As usual, during the series the contestants must face a series of challenges before their weekly confrontation with Lord Sugar in the dreaded boardroom. Claude Littner returns for two episodes in a reduced role while trusted aids Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell are set to support Lord Sugar yet again in more permanent positions.

The group who made the least profit from their test in Antigua were bought back into the boardroom. In a rare turn of events, the trial by fire resulted in the girls’ team becoming the first to face the music.

But who left and got fired from The Apprentice 2023 this week?

Emma Browne first to leave The Apprentice 2023

The first contestant to be axed from the competition was Emma Browne. The senior account executive from County Kildare was chosen as the candidate to bear the brunt of the team loss, despite securing the most sales for her team during the excursions task in Antigua.

Frustrated at her departure, Browne said: "If he [Lord Sugar] had been there during the task his opinion could have been completely different, but I suppose that he’s made his decision from other people’s judgements."

Entire list of remaining contestants on The Apprentice 2023

Avi Sharma

Avi is a city-banker from London. Whilst being the youngest contestant, he thinks his confidence and optimism will be enough to charm Lord Sugar.

Bradley Johnson

Bradley is a Director from North Yorkshire. Bradley has built a successful construction company from the ground up and thinks his self-made work ethic will give him the edge over other contestants.

Dani Donovan

Dani Donovan, one of the new candidates for this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice

Dani is from Hertfordshire and is the owner of a hair salon. With experience as a business owner, Dani is hoping to do away with fancy words and suits and show that passion is all you need to be successful.

Denisha Kaur Bharj

Denisha is a financial controller from Leicestershire. Her biggest skill is handling pressure and believes she is more motivated and determined than anyone else to get in Lord Sugar’s good books.

Gregory Ebbs

Gregory is from Shropshire and is the owner of an online antiques marketplace. Above all Gregory hopes to be memorable. The local councillor and former professional cannon-firer thinks his unique personality will make him a big success.

Joe Phillips

Joe Phillips, one of the new candidates for this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice

Joe is a safari guide from Shropshire. With a degree in Zoology, he hopes his unique background will give him the edge while also hoping to provide positive representation for Dyslexic people.

Kevin D’Arcy

Kevin is an accountant from Dublin. His 10-year career in financial services and experience starting his own business could make him stand out from the crowd.

Mark Moseley

Mark is from London and he’s the owner of a pest control company. The former soldier has travelled all over the world while meeting celebrities and the royal family. He thinks his charm and communication skills will take him far.

Marnie Swindells

Marnie is a court advocate from London. She is a gold medal-winning boxer and believes her imagination and creativity will contribute to her success on the show.

Megan Hornby

Megan Hornby. (Pic credit: BBC)

Megan is from East Yorkshire and is the owner of a sweet shop & cafe. She believes her honesty has helped her become a successful business owner but she can get overambitious and take too much on.

Reece Donnelly

Reece is from Glasgow and is the owner of a theatre school. As the youngest CEO of a further education college in the UK, Reece wants to become the first Scottish candidate to secure Lord Sugar’s investment.

Rochelle Anthony

Rochelle is from Bedfordshire and she’s the owner of a hair and salon business. She thinks she’s the best person to bring Lord Sugar into the booming hair industry.

Shannon Martin

Shannon is from West Yorkshire and is the owner of a bridal boutique. There aren’t many businesses designing, and manufacturing wedding dresses made solely in the UK and she believes Lord Sugar will want to cash in on the unique opportunity.

Shazia Hussain

Shazia Hussain, one of the new candidates for this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice

Shazia is a technology recruit from London. Passionate about championing a varied representation of diverse women in business, she thinks Lord Sugar will see her as a vital asset.

Simba Rwambiwa

Simba is a senior sales representative from Birmingham. The self-confessed perfectionist wants to bring Lord Sugar a product that will change people’s lives.

Sohail Chowdhary

Sohail is from Southampton and is the owner of a martial arts school. From growing up in a council house, Sohail says he knows how to work and fight for what he believes in.

Victoria Goulbourne